DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Presents at 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Brokers Conference (Transcript)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference March 4, 2025 10:25 AM ET

Company Participants

Jereme Sylvain - Chief Financial Officer

Matt Carey - Manager of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jayson Bedford - Raymond James

Jayson Bedford

Good morning. Welcome to the 46th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. My name is Jayson Bedford. I cover the medical device sector here at Ray J. It's really our pleasure to have a long-time participant, DexCom, present today.

We have the company's CFO, Jereme Sylvain. We also have Matt Carey somewhere in the audience, who is Manager of Investor Relations.

So with that, I'll pass it over to Jeremy.

Jereme Sylvain

Thanks Jayson, and thanks everybody for being here today. Let me start off with the exciting Safe Harbor Statement. You guys can read this. I'll wait 10 minutes. I'm kidding.

Let me start with just really about what this company is and what we do. And many of you follow the story, some of you that don't. This is an incredibly personal mission, really to everybody in our organization. But it also becomes an incredibly personal mission to really a lot of those folks looking at our company.

When you think about diabetes and continuous glucose monitoring, you can see the faces up there, the names and the faces of folks who ultimately are impacted. And there isn't somebody in this room that doesn't know somebody, isn't related to a friend, a coworker, that's impacted by this disease. And so all of us have our stories in the company, and it becomes really, really important for us to help address this issue.

The issue here is around diabetes as an escalating health and economic crisis, and this isn't necessarily new news to anybody. There's obviously lots of therapies and