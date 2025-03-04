AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Campbell - VP, Treasurer, IR and Tax

Phil Daniele - CEO

Jamere Jackson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Christian Carlino - JPMorgan

Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Mark Jordan - Goldman Sachs

Steve Forbes - Guggenheim

David Bellinger - Mizuho Securities

Josh Young - Truist Securities

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to AutoZone's 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Brian Campbell. Sir, the floor is yours.

Brian Campbell

Before we begin, please note that today's call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Please refer to this morning's press release and the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for discussion of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Today's call will also include certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in our press release.

Phil Daniele

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for AutoZone's 2025 Second Quarter Conference Call. With me today are Jamere Jackson, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Campbell, Vice President, Treasurer, Investor Relations, and Tax. Regarding the second quarter, I hope you had a chance to read our press release and learn about this quarter's results. If not, the press release, along with