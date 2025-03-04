GigaCloud Technology: Sifting Through The Rubble

  • Today, we bought GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock at $13.75, increasing our position by 33%, confident despite margin compression, and expecting a rebound.
  • Solid revenue growth with total revenues at $295.8 million, up 21% from last year, surpassing consensus by $7.5 million.
  • Margin erosion was the most bearish point; gross profit decreased 7%, and gross margin fell to 22.0%, but we expect a margin rebound later this year.
  • Key GCT metrics improved in 2024; marketplace GMV up 69%, active seller GMV up 63%, and active buyers surged 86%, indicating strong growth potential.
Post Apocalyptic Urban Landscape

Bulgac/E+ via Getty Images

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is a stock we have bought on the way down and lowered our cost basis to the high-teens. Today at our investing group service we issued a huge position update

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

