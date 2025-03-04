TimesSquare Emerging Markets Small Cap Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary

Mar. 04, 2025 2:49 PM ET, , ,
TimesSquare Capital Management
21 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap benchmark for the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as for the full year.
  • U.S. equities rallied strongly in November, offsetting weaker October and December returns. Non-U.S. markets declined in the fourth quarter, partly due to concerns about future U.S. trade policies.
  • Global markets will likely begin 2025 finding their footings when adapting to new governments, rate environments, and other geopolitical turbulence.

Emerging markets sign against economy background with graph and coins

Maria Vonotna

Performance

Annualized

4Q24

1YR

3YR

5YR

7YR

Since

Inception (1/1/2017)

Emerging Markets Small Cap Composite (Gross)

-2.08%

7.57%

3.63%

9.63%

6.49%

9.69%

Emerging Markets Small Cap Composite (Net)

-2.35%

6.41%

2.50%

8.44%

5.34%

8.50%

This article was written by

TimesSquare Capital Management
21 Followers
TimesSquare Capital Management, a registered investment adviser headquartered in New York, manages assets primarily for institutional clients including corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations, public pension plans, and Taft-Hartley pension plans. The company is a fundamental research-oriented equity investment management firm specializing in growth equity strategies for institutional investors. Senior team members have a long tenure managing equity portfolios for institutional investors, with the Firm’s investment process tracing its roots back to 1984. TimesSquare is a significantly employee-owned organization. We believe that the broad equity participation at TimesSquare aligns the interests of our clients, consultants and associates, and promotes retention of key professionals. TimesSquare is an independent affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), an asset management holding company. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TimesSquare Capital Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use the firm's official channels.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HD.H:PVT--
HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co., Ltd.
JXFGF--
Jinxin Fertility Group Limited
ARCO--
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.
DESP--
Despegar.com, Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News