Dogs Of The Dow Chase A "Safer" Buy For March

Mar. 04, 2025 2:56 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(18min)

Summary

  • Verizon is the only Dow Dog meeting the ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding its single share price, making it a 'safer' buy.
  • Analysts project net gains of 13.06% to 37.60% from the top ten Dow Dogs by March 2026, with average gains estimated at 23.59%.
  • Six more 'safer' Dividend Dow Dogs are close to meeting the ideal dividend-to-price ratio, including Cisco, Chevron, and Procter & Gamble.
  • A market correction or dividend increases could make all ten Dow Dogs fair-priced, with a 78.8% correction needed for ideal dividend payouts.
  • This Dogs of the Dow list from Dow Jones & Company appeared 2/28/25 on YCharts, and Dogs of The Dow websites. Here is your March update from that data.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
liberty

maiteali/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, one of the ten lowest priced Dogs of the Dow is ready to buy. March finds only Verizon (VZ), living up to

Get All the Dogs Of The Dow Dividend Dogcatcher Stories

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Be sure to comment below on all your favorite, least favorite or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.02K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
UNH--
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
CRM--
Salesforce, Inc.
MRK--
Merck & Co., Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News