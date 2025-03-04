Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference March 4, 2025 11:10 AM ET

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen

Well, good morning, everyone. Tyler Van Buren here, Senior Biotech Analyst at TD Cowen. Welcome again to Day 2 of TD Cowen's 45th Annual Healthcare Conference. For next session, very excited to have a fireside chat with Gilead. It's one of the few stocks that has been massively outperforming this horrible market in biotech. And it's my sincere pleasure to introduce, Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead. Johanna, it's a privileged job here. Thank you very much for being here.

Johanna Mercier

Thanks for having me. Thanks and good morning everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tyler Van Buren

So before I get started, for those in the audience, if you have any questions throughout the discussion, feel free to go ahead and raise your hand and we'll do our best to get them asked.

But wanted to start with a general question, Gilead's 2025 guidance as provided during the recent earnings update. Could you just elaborate on some of the assumptions behind the minus, I think it's 0.5% or roughly flat year-over-year product sales growth excluding BIKTARVY at the midpoint, and how you expect this to evolve over the next few years and potentially translate to earnings growth?

Johanna Mercier

Yes, sure. So basically, we had a very strong 2024. We grew at about 8% year-on-year, and that growth was even accelerated as you think about how we kind of closed out last year, as we believe that as we go into 2025, that demand led volume growth continues to play out and that will continue to drive through BIKTARVY, DESCOVY, our oncology portfolio, and of course our liver business into 2025. Unfortunately, there's a couple