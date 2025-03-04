Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investor Conference (Transcript)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investor Conference March 4, 2025 11:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Don Allan - President & CEO

Dennis Lange - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Sam Darkatsh - Raymond James

Sam Darkatsh

So, I think we'll begin. Good morning. I'm Sam Darkatsh. On behalf of Raymond James, we'd like to welcome you to the Stanley Black & Decker presentation for today. With us today from Stanley is Don Allan, President and Chief Executive Officer; also, Dennis Lange, Vice President, Investor Relations; and Christina Francis, Director of Investor Relations.

Don, I think you mentioned that your presentation is, I don't know, 20, 25 minutes or so, which should give us a couple of minutes for Q&A. But the majority of the detailed Q&A will be done at the breakout session and then immediately following this presentation.

And with that, Don, welcome back.

Don Allan

Thanks, Sam. Good morning, everyone. As Sam said, I'm going to walk through a few pages of our presentation around Stanley Black & Decker, and then we'll open up for a few questions at the end.

And so, for those of you who have followed our story over the last close to 3 years, we've been on a bit of a transformation journey to become a much more focused company. And it was really looking at a variety of different areas, looking at the portfolio of the company, looking at the complexity of the company in many areas such as functions, businesses, et cetera, and then also looking at our supply chain in a very different way with achieving certain outcomes and objectives that would allow us to interact more effectively with our suppliers and our channel customers.

And so, when we sit here today, we have definitely become