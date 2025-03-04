Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2025 12:15 PM ET

John McCool - Chief Platform Officer, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Operations

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Meta Marshall

[Starts Abruptly] Chief Platform Officer at Arista Networks. John, thanks so much for being here today.

John McCool

Thanks, Meta.

Q - Meta Marshall

Given the controversy kind of coming out of the quarter around Meta's revenue decline and revenues in 2024, let's maybe just kind of start with the elephant in the room of just like how you see Meta as a customer and whether that relationship has changed over the last year?

John McCool

That's great, thanks. So the relationship with Meta still remains very strong. We completed our 7700R4 product. This is what we call our distributed ethernet switch. That's the third generation of co-design products that we've done with Meta. We continue to be strongly engaged with them. I think it's important to remember, we had some phenomenal growth at Meta in 2022 and 2023 as we went through the 400 gig cycle. And we did reiterate that we expect them to be an over 10% customer this year.

Meta Marshall

Okay. Given the fact that your other cloud customers outside of Meta grew around 30% without a meaningful AI contribution, what do you think the current dialogue around Whitebox gaining share, or just you guys potentially losing share, what do you think that that conversation misses?

John McCool

Sure, I mean first we're pretty excited that we were able to grow those customers outside of our traditional base that quickly. Certainly there's high interest in AI from those customers as well. In terms of Whitebox, we really haven't seen a change in customers' perception of how