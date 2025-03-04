SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call March 4, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kellen Sanger - Head, Strategy and Investor Relations

Jurgi Camblong - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ross Muken - President

George Cardoza - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Subbu Nambi - Guggenheim

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Bill Bonello - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good morning. My name is Liway and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SOPHiA GENETICS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kellen Sanger, SOPHiA GENETICS Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Kellen Sanger

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the SOPHiA GENETICS fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Dr. Jurgi Camblong, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Ross Muken, our Company President; and George Cardoza, our Chief Financial Officer.

I’d like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results or events to materially differ from those anticipated, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause results to differ appears in the press release issued by SOPHiA GENETICS today and in the documents and reports filed by SOPHiA GENETICS from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During this call, we will present both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS measures is included in today’s earnings press release, which is available