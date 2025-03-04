Thales S.A. (THLEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Thales S.A. (OTCPK:THLEF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Alexandra Boucheron - Head, Investor Relations
Patrice Caine - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Bouchiat - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Chloe Lemarie - Jefferies
Christophe Menard - Deutsche Bank
Ben Heelan - Bank of America
David Perry - JPMorgan
Ian Douglas-Pennant - UBS
Herve Drouet - CIC Market Solutions
Ross Law - Morgan Stanley
Alexandra Boucheron
Good morning. Welcome and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Thales 2024 Full Year Results. I am Alexandra Boucheron, Thales Head of Investor Relations. With me today are Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO; and Pascal Bouchiat, CFO.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. As usual, this presentation is audio webcasted live on our webcast at thalesgroup.com, where the slides and the press release are also available for download. Finally, a replay will be available soon after the end of the event.
With that, I would like to turn over the call to Patrice Caine.
Patrice Caine
Thank you, Alexandra, and good morning, everyone. So as usual, let's start with the highlights of 2024 before moving on to the numbers.
And I'm now on Slide No 2. So starting with the commercial dynamics, which was outstanding across the entire portfolio. In 2024, Thales signed 6 contracts with a unit value in excess of €500 million. This solid momentum drove a new record for both order intake and backlog.
Our sales growth stands above the top of the guidance range, set for this year at 8.3% on an organic basis. This performance was notably driven by strong growth in Defence. The adjusted EBIT recorded double-digit growth of 13% versus last year.
And last but not least, on the financials, cash generation was excellent
