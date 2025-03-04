AT&T Inc. (T) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 4, 2025 10:45 AM ET

Company Participants

John Stankey - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Swinburne

Okay, we good. We are good to get started. I have to read these disclosures again. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure Website at Morgan stanley.com. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Very excited to welcome to the conference John Stankey, Chairman and CEO of AT&T. John, it's great to see you. Thank you for being here.

John Stankey

It's good to be with you Ben and I'll do my disclosure. So if you all reference our Safe Harbor statement. As you know some of those things we are going to talk about this morning are forward-looking and they're based on information, that may not come to pass. Please make sure that you look at our website for any additional information and clarity of what’s going on. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Benjamin Swinburne

Great. I tried to learn a lot from Simon Flannery over the years, but it was very helpful to come down to your Investor Day back in December and spend time with you and the team. Maybe you could talk a little bit about the work, the foundational work that's been done at AT&T to sort of put you in a position to kind of guide to what you guided to and deliver the kind of growth that you've now set for expectations for us.

John Stankey

Yeah, it’s maybe appropriate I am following David – appear the foundational work of course started when his foundational work began. And we’ve been trying to simplify the business. We’ve been trying to refocus it.