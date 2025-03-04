ON Semiconductor: More Pain Ahead, Pending Growth Catalysts

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.37K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • As highlighted by numerous analog market players, ON is likely to face further recovery headwinds, as similarly observed in its FQ4'24 miss and underwhelming FQ1'25 guidance.
  • Combined with the heightened inventory levels and deteriorating gross profit margins, it is unsurprising that the stock has been sold off as it has.
  • As observed during the worst PC demand destruction in 2022 and the memory chip inventory glut in 2023, the analog chip market bottoming is unlikely to occur anytime soon.
  • With the recent JFET acquisition only expected to yield a $1.3B in data center addressable market, ON's prospects remain mixed, worsened by the potential impact of increased import tariffs on its bottom lines.
  • With our historical Buy ratings failing to perform as expected and the stock charting lower lows/ highs, it remains to be seen when we may see a floor materialize.

Financial crisis down 3d red arrow economy business graph on money crash market background with bankruptcy decrease bad finance chart diagram or loss investment economic recession sales and low price.

Lemon_tm

ON's Oversold Status Implies Great Pessimism Surrounding The Analog Chip Prospects

We previously covered ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) in October 2024, discussing how its double-beat FQ3'24 performance and decent FQ4'24 guidance continued to demonstrate demand stabilization, as

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.37K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ON, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News