Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 4, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Skiadas – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Swinburne – Morgan Stanley

Ben Swinburne

All right. Good morning. We'll continue with the disclosure statements first for important disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. Really excited to welcome back to the conference from Verizon, Tony Skiadas, the CFO. Tony, thanks so much for being here.

Tony Skiadas

Thanks for hosting us, Ben. Great to be here.

Ben Swinburne

Absolutely. And I believe you have your own safe harbor to read.

Tony Skiadas

Yes. So I'd like to draw your attention to our safe harbor disclosures and our SEC filings that are contained on Verizon's Investor Relations website, and we may make comments that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. So with that, I think we can get going.

Ben Swinburne

All right. We're good. So I've got a lot to cover and talk about sort of your guidance for the year and the broader wireless industry. Maybe just to start out, what would be sort of the major priorities for Verizon as you look at 2025?

Tony Skiadas

Sure. So the team is at a macro level, very aligned on growing wireless service revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. And let me break that down for you. You heard us talk about two engines in growth between mobility and broadband. And if I start with mobility and look at the consumer business, a lot of progress has been made by Sampath and the team to continue to improve consumer volumes year-over-year. And on the business side, Kyle and the team continue to have consistent growth, and