Wajax Corporation (WJXFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wajax Corporation (OTCPK:WJXFF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tania Casadinho - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Iggy Domagalski - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Auld - Outgoing Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Patrick Sullivan - TD Cowen

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation's 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Webcast. On today's webcast will be Mr. Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Stuart Auld, outgoing Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Tania Casadinho, incoming Chief Financial Officer.

Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded. Please note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ from expected results.

I will now turn the call over to Tania Casadinho.

Tania Casadinho

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon.Thank you for participating in our fourth quarter results call. This afternoon, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax's Q4 2024 financial results. The presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations, Events and Presentations.

To begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information on Slide 2 and the non-GAAP and other financial measures on Slide 3. Please turn to Slide 4. And at this point, I'll turn it over to Iggy.

Iggy Domagalski

Thank you, Tania. To start, I will provide highlights on our fourth quarter before turning it over to Stuart and Tania for commentary on backlog, inventory and the balance sheet. This slide provides an overview of Wajax. The corporation has one 167 years of Canadian operating history and operates across 114 branches with a team of more than 3,000 employees. During the quarter, our heavy equipment categories and revenue sources made up