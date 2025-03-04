Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 45th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference March 4, 2025 11:10 AM ET

Tim Schmid - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Good morning. We are moving down the medical device track even further on Day Two of the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference. And we are privileged to have the Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech Business, Johnson & Johnson, Tim Schmidt joining us today for a fireside chat.

Tim, great to see you, and appreciate you guys traveling north to Boston.

Thank you, Josh. Appreciate the opportunity.

So I think at the end of 2023 at the Enterprise Review event, you had recently taken the Chairman's seat of the MedTech franchise. And you posted that the end markets for Johnson & Johnson's med devices business were growing at about 5% to 7%. We've seen procedure volumes and pricing trends remain solid since then and maybe a little bit more volatility in some regions internationally. But how should investors think about that end market kind of WAMGR range that you put forward then? Is there any new assumptions or any kind of delineation, US versus OUS, within that 5% to 7% range?

Sure, Josh, thank you for the question. And I can't believe it's almost a year and a half since I did start, but we remain absolutely committed to what we shared at our Enterprise Business Review at the end of 2023. In that, we confidently see our end markets across the categories in which we participate in MedTech growing roughly 5% to 7%. And we expect to grow operationally at the upper range of that market over the period of ’22 to ’27.