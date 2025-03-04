City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is up 28% over the past year as broad sentiment towards office REITs improves. However, the REIT is still chaning hands at a low multiple to core funds from operations ("FFO"). Core FFO for CIO's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was
City Office REIT: 8.8% Dividend Yield From The Preferreds
Summary
- City Office REIT has seen a 28% increase over the past year but continues to trade at a low multiple to core FFO.
- CIO's fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter core FFO beat estimates, with 2025 core FFO expected to be $1.10-$1.14 per share, offering a 7.6% dividend yield.
- The REIT's 6.625% Series A Cumulative Preferreds offer an 8.88% yield on cost and present a more than 465 basis point spread over the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield.
- CIO's strong leasing momentum, with a well-staggered lease profile, mitigates risks from potential interest rate reversals.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIO.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.