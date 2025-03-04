Citigroup Inc. (C) 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference (Transcript)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 4, 2025 1:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Mason - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Gerard Cassidy

Obviously, Citigroup really doesn't need much of an introduction, nor does Mark but with us today is Citigroup has total assets of about $2.4 trillion. The company is obviously one of the largest global banks headquartered here in the United States with over 229,000 employees. The market cap, I know this was priced a couple of days ago. So the market cap is down a little bit but -- about $150 billion. And more importantly, it's -- CET1 ratio is a very strong healthy 13.6%. So with us is Mark Mason, the CFO of Citigroup. Mark became CFO in 2019 and he joined Citigroup about 24 years ago in 2001. So Mark, thank you again for coming.

Mark Mason

Thank you, Gerard. Great to be here. Good to see you.

Gerard Cassidy

The timing for a global bank to be with us today couldn't be better from what's going on in the market…

Mark Mason

There's a lot going on, yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gerard Cassidy

So maybe with your unique footprint, can you talk about the current macroeconomic environment that you guys are seeing in the US and globally? What are you hearing from clients, both companies, consumers and so on?

Mark Mason

Yes. It's essentially when we entered the year, we looked at kind of global growth being generally consistent with what we saw last year, maybe a tad lower as we thought about what '25 would look like. And if you take a step back, the US and corporate balance sheets are very, very strong. The consumer has proven to be quite resilient. There certainly was and still is I think