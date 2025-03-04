In a spontaneously announced press conference, the political leaders of CDU/CSU and SPD presented a significant shift in German politics and policies. The four leaders, Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder, Lars Klingbeil, and Saskia Esken, agreed on a special fund for infrastructure
Germany Thinks Big Again
Summary
- The possible next German government just announced plans for big fiscal stimulus.
- The four leaders, Friedrich Merz, Markus Söder, Lars Klingbeil, and Saskia Esken, agreed on a special fund for infrastructure investments of €500 billion over the next ten years.
- The developments of the last few days have pushed the likely next German government to make a historical move by announcing a fiscal package that could finally mark the start of better years for the economy.
