Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aka TSMC (NYSE:TSM) shares have taken a beating over the last few weeks as market turmoil caused by President Trump's tariff threats has had a broad impact on the tech
TSMC Stock: If You Were Waiting For A Discount, Here It Is
Summary
- TSMC stock has faltered recently as tariff cause a market panic.
- The company maintains a dominant position in the high end of the semiconductor sector that looks rock solid.
- Despite short-term volatility and geopolitical tensions, TSMC's strong cash reserves and minimal debt position it well to weather economic downturns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.