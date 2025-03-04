REIT Slope Adjustment Has Overshadowed Future Value Gains

As a REIT specialist, I frequently encounter readers inquiring about the dismal price performance of REITs over the past 3 years.

The stock price of REITs has fallen significantly, leading to a feeling of stagnation or even fear for the future of the sector.

While I share the frustration, analysis of the underlying drivers reveals a different outlook. Specifically, there have been 2 key changes:

Future value of REITs has increased Slope increased substantially

Higher expected returns (market demanded) have increased the slope between present value and future value to such an extent that the market price dropped despite the higher future value.

Quite a few concepts are involved in this hypothesis, so let’s break them down.

Future Value and Slope (Market Demanded Return)

Equities are complex, which obfuscates the finance math. The concept of slope adjustment can be seen with more clarity using a simpler instrument. So, for this example, we will use 30-year zero-coupon treasury bonds.

Zero-coupon bonds, of course, pay nothing until maturity, at which point the investor receives the face value.

For simplicity of math, consider a zero-coupon bond that pays $100 in 30 years.

The future value (FV) is $100 and that will be paid in 30 years. These are both defined by the terms and guaranteed by the U.S. government, so the FV is set in stone.

Despite certainty of the payout amount, the market price, or present value (PV) can vary significantly. If the market demanded annual return CAGR is 6%, $100 of future value would trade at $17.41. If the market demanded return is 2%, $100 of future value would trade at $55.20. We have plotted the value of these bonds at various return hurdles.

Due to compounding, the lines on the graph are curved, but the visual still roughly shows a slope. This slope is essentially the market demanded rate of return.

The point of this visualization is that the market price or present value of the bonds can move drastically despite the future value being locked in stone. Any price fluctuations on an instrument like this are slope adjustments.

As the slope gets steeper, the current price drops and vice versa.

Future Value Change

REITs are operating companies. Their future value is determined by the set of cashflows that their current and future properties will generate.

As such, their future value changes continuously with any fundamental news item. If demand for a given property type rises, those properties will generate more cashflow going forward. In the following image we graph what happens to present value when future value moves to either $50, $100, or $200.

Equities are more complex than treasuries in that current market price can be impacted by either changes to slope or changes to future value. It gets particularly complex when the same news item impacts through both methods.

REITs And Inflation

Real estate is a natural inflation hedge. Your house increases in value when CPI rises. Yet REITs, despite consisting almost entirely of real estate, have sold off in the last 3 years whenever inflation reared its ugly head.

Any time there was a hot CPI report, REITs would drop 1% or so and if inflation showed signs of cooling, REITs would rise. Well, there are 2 effects going on here.

Future value increases with inflation because the properties get more valuable, and the rental streams grow. Slope increases because higher inflation means a more hawkish Federal Reserve and less cuts, which tends to make treasury yields rise. When treasury yields rise, the market demands a higher expected return from REITs.

The slope change has dominated future value increase, resulting in an overall drop in price on hot inflation news.

Newsflow Has Overwhelmingly Been Toward Higher Future Value

Fundamental news has been excellent for REITs across just about every sector.

We get into the weeds of each individual property type in other articles so feel free to check the archive, but for the purposes of this topic we will discuss the broad macro changes that impact REITs as a whole.

Rental rates are up substantially, reaching all-time highs

Cost of construction is up, increasing the value of existing buildings

Competing supply is declining from rampant to subdued

These changes have huge implications for the leasing dynamics as high quality real estate becomes scarce relative to demand. A landlord-favorable environment will increase earnings growth rates across most REIT subsectors.

With all this good news, why have REITs traded down over the last 3 years?

Newsflow Has Overwhelmingly Been Toward Higher Slope

I suspect you already know what has happened with interest rates.

While this had some bearing on the cost of capital for REITs, increased interest expense was more than made up for by the higher rental rates. FFO and Cashflow are up for REITs since 2022.

Instead, the higher interest rates impacted the slope.

3 years ago, REITs were priced for a forward expected return of about 6%.

Today, REITs are priced for a forward expected return of about 10%.

So even though the future value is higher, the lower market price at which REITs trade today is required to get that 10% market demanded return CAGR.

Why All Of This Matters For Current Investment Decisions

The etiology of a price drop matters because of its implications for future returns.

If market price drops because future value is impaired, that could be a value trap.

If market price drops because the market decides it now demands a 10% return instead of a 6% return, that is a buying opportunity.

Those well versed in financial academia know that the 10-year Treasury is often used as a proxy for the “risk-free” rate. The risk-free rate is a component of the discount rate by which all financial instruments are often valued.

As such, it makes complete sense that when the 10-year Treasury yield spiked as much as it has, that the market would now demand a higher forward return from REITs just as it does from treasuries and corporate bonds.

The real anomaly today is that the market somehow is not demanding a high forward return from the S&P 500 which is trading at historically high multiples.

To me, this makes the decision clear.

I would much rather invest in REITs which have strong fundamentals and at a sector level are priced for a roughly 10% annual return. Individual stocks within the sector are valued even more attractively.

The S&P is also strong fundamentally, but priced at a valuation that implies below historical average returns.