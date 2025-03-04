Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Raney - Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel

Aaron Halfacre - Chief Executive Officer

Ray Pacini - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners

Steve Chick - Sebis Garden Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Modiv Industrial Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] On today's call, management will provide remarks, and then we will open up the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host John Raney, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

John Raney

Thank you, Rob, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for Modiv Industrial's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. We issued our earnings release before market opened this morning, and it's available on our website at modiv.com.

I'm here today with Aaron Halfacre, Chief Executive Officer; and Ray Pacini, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's comments will include forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as will, be, intend, believe, expect, anticipate, or other comparable words and phrases. Statements that are not historical facts such as statements about our expected acquisitions or dispositions and business plans are also forward-looking statements.

Our actual financial condition and results of operations may vary materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ