Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Transcript

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2025 1:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Olivier Pomel – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

David Obstler – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Singh – Morgan Stanley

Sanjit Singh

All right. Good morning. I'm Sanjit Singh, I run the infrastructure software practice at Morgan Stanley. We're super excited to have the management team at Datadog. Datadog has joined the conference every year since they become public. I think you've been like one year when you're private. So thank you once again.

We have Olivier Pomel, CEO and Co-Founder; and Chief Financial Officer, David Obstler. Oli and David, thank you again for joining us at the TMT conference.

Olivier Pomel

Thank you.

David Obstler

Thank you.

Sanjit Singh

Awesome. So let's get through some disclosures and we'll dive into the story. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

So let's start sort of level set where we are in the business. Datadog had another solid year, growing the business 26%. You had $2.7 billion in revenue, 25% operating margins, a great financial profile and you have 30,000 customers. Oli, I think what stood out to me about this year was this wasn't a year of easy comps per se, and yet the stability of growth really came through. What were the factors that enabled that stability of growth? Where do you think the team executed well? And where do you think there's areas of improvement?

Olivier Pomel

Yes. Thank you. So look, in general, it was a year where most of what made us successful to date remained true. So in particular, cloud migration is still happening. It's still happening at a good clip. It never