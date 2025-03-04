Henry Schein: An Industry Leader That Offers Some Upside From Here

Mar. 04, 2025 5:57 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) StockHSIC
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Henry Schein is the world's largest provider of healthcare products and services for office-based dental and medical practitioners, showing consistent growth through acquisitions.
  • Despite a 3% dip in shares, management's 2025 guidance indicates continued growth, justifying a bullish stance on the stock.
  • The firm reported a 5.8% revenue increase in Q4 2024, driven by organic growth and acquisitions, with significant improvements in net income and operating cash flow.
  • Henry Schein's market leadership and strategic acquisitions across various healthcare segments make it a solid investment, warranting a soft 'buy' rating.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Dentist holding dental equipment in clinic

OR Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One very interesting company for investors to keep in mind is none other than Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC). For those not familiar the firm, it describes itself as a solutions company for professionals in the health care space. Management

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
33.67K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSIC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News