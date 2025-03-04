Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference (Transcript)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 4, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Amy Hood - Chief Financial Officer

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Excellent. Thank you all for joining us this morning. My name is Keith Weiss, I run the U.S. Software Equity Research franchise here at Morgan Stanley. And very pleased to have with us from Microsoft CFO Amy Hood. Amy, thank you for joining us.

Thank you.

Q - Keith Weiss

Excellent. So, exciting times going on within the software landscape and within Microsoft overall, I thought maybe to start off with we could talk about the most recent quarter. Very strong Q2 -- fiscal Q2 in terms of bookings growth. You talked about 75% constant currency bookings growth. You talked about strong $100 million-plus Azure AI contracts. Can you help us understand what that means about sort of the overall demand environment? What is Microsoft seeing out there when it comes to commercial demand?

Amy Hood

Yes, I would maybe take a step back and remind people that our bookings number is not just Azure. We'll spend a lot of time on that I'm sure on this in a moment. It's also long-term commitments for I would say what we would classify as like M365 or any of the per user type logic.

When you think about booking strength, what you want to see overall if you're in my seat, is you want to see customer contracts being renewed, you want to see products added and on the per user side, and if that happens, it's a good bookings quarter. So, I would say it was a good bookings quarter on the per user side of the house.

Then you go to Azure where we