W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Citi's 2025 Global Properties CEO Conference (Transcript)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Citi's 2025 Global Properties CEO Conference March 4, 2025 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Sands - Head, Investor Relations

Jason Fox - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremiah Gregory - Head of Strategy and Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

Smedes Rose - Citi Research.

Smedes Rose

All right. Welcome to Citi's 2025 Global Properties CEO Conference. I'm Smedes Rose of Citi Research. We're pleased to have with us Jason Fox, and -- CEO of W. P. Carey.

Jason, I'm going to turn it over to you to introduce the company, your team and provide any opening remarks and then tell the audience the top reasons that investors should buy your stock today, and then we'll go into some Q&A.

Jason Fox

Yes. Thanks Smedes and thanks Citi for hosting us, as always. With me today is Jeremiah Gregory, who is Head of Strategy and Capital Markets, and a member of our Operating Committee; and I'm also here with Peter Sands, who heads up Institutional Investor Relations.

So at W. P. Carey, we're a diversified net lease REIT, diversified across property types with a focus on industrial, split between warehouse and manufacturing as well as retail, both U.S. and European, about close to two thirds of our portfolio at this point is industrial. We're also diversified across geographies. About two thirds of our portfolio is in North America with the vast, vast majority of that being in the U.S. and the remainder spread across Northern and Western Europe. We were founded in 1973, so been around for a little over 50 years, been operating out of New York as well as our European platform, which was founded in 1998 and currently kind of $20-plus billion