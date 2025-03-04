ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nandan Amladi - VP of Finance and IR

Rick Wilmer - CEO

Mansi Khetani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Mahima Kakani - JPMorgan

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Pam and I'll be your conference operator for today's call. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ChargePoint Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants' lines have been placed in listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Nandan Amladi, ChargePoint's Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Nandan, please go ahead.

Nandan Amladi

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss ChargePoint's fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations sections of our website at investors.chargepoint.com. With me on today's call are Rick Wilmer, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mansi Khetani, our Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, we issued a press release announcing results for the quarter ended January 31, 2025, which can be found on our website.

We'd like to remind you that during the conference call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including our outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These forward-looking statements apply as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements after the call. For a more detailed description of