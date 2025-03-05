U.S. Market: I Am Doubling Down On My Pessimism For The US Stock Market

Mar. 04, 2025 7:44 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , 71 Comments
Leon Laake
867 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • In December 2024, I advised rotating out of the S&P 500 and into European and German small cap stocks, which outperformed the US market YTD.
  • The US economy faces protectionist policies, rising inflation, and weakening consumer confidence, exacerbated by new tariffs and delayed tax cuts.
  • Consumer sentiment is declining sharply, with the University of Michigan's index dropping significantly, indicating higher inflation expectations and reduced purchasing power.
  • Personal spending in January 2025 fell dramatically, highlighting the economic strain and increasing risks for the US market.
  • Current risks are too high and return potentials are too low, giving US stocks a bad risk-reward ratio.

Stock market

D-Keine

Introduction

In late December 2024, I published an article called "It's Time To Rotate Out Of The S&P 500" in which I emphasized the unfavorable return potential and higher downside risk due to high valuations and economic risks. As an alternative, I

This article was written by

Leon Laake
867 Followers
I am a 25-year-old securities specialist working in private banking in Germany, with a longstanding interest in investing. My ability to analyze stocks has been honed through extensive research and the pursuit of several degrees, the titles of which do not translate well into English.My investment strategy primarily revolves around generating income from dividends or options trading. Additionally, I allocate a smaller portion of my portfolio to investing in small, highly disruptive companies to enhance overall performance. Outside of my banking and investment endeavors, I own and manage two businesses. The first is an online shop catering to videographers, photographers, and production studios by providing essential equipment. The second venture offers drone services and solar product sales to end customers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of EWG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I plan to initiate short positions in the SPY and QQQ in the next days to weeks

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News