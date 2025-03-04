AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jonah Teeter-Balin - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Wahid Nawabi - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin McDonnell - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Konrad - Jefferies

Peter Arment - Baird

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Andre Madrid - BTIG

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AeroVironment Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Jonah Teeter-Balin. Please go ahead.

Jonah Teeter-Balin

Thanks, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to AeroVironment's fiscal year 2025 third quarter earnings call. This is Jonah Teeter-Balin, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Before we begin, please note that certain information presented on this call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Further information on these risks and uncertainties is contained in the company's 10-K and other filings with the SEC, in particular, in the risk factors and forward-looking statement portions of such filings. Copies are available from the SEC on the AeroVironment website at www.avinc.com or from our Investor Relations team.

This afternoon, we also filed a slide presentation with our earnings release and posted the presentation to the Investors section of our website under Events and Presentations. The content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, March 4th, 2025.