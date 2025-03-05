The Dividend Aristocrats Ranked By Quality Scores: March 2025

FerdiS
27.53K Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • S&P Dow Jones Indices added three new members to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, expanding it to 69 companies.
  • I rank Dividend Aristocrats by quality scores, presenting undervalued and overvalued stocks with detailed metrics and fair value estimates.
  • My quality scoring system uses six indicators, each worth 5 points, for a maximum score of 30, categorizing stocks from Exceptional to Inferior.
  • I provide a downloadable spreadsheet with fundamental and added-value data to aid in analyzing the Dividend Aristocrats.

Jewelry Worn By Marie Antoinette Goes On Display At Sotheby"s Auction House

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 69 dividend growth [DG] stocks, which are, with a few exceptions, S&P 500 companies that have paid higher annual dividends for 25 or more years.

Based on their

This article was written by

FerdiS
27.53K Followers
FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning more than 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. FerdiS collaborates with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. We maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a weekly free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PG, ADP, JNJ, CTAS, CVX, GD, LOW, NEE, CB, KO, ABBV, AFL, APD, MCD, BRO, ATO, HRL, TGT, ADM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
GD--
General Dynamics Corporation
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
NEE--
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News