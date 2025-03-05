Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Molly Aggas – Account Supervisor-Dalton Agency

A.J. Kazimi – Chief Executive Officer

Todd Anthony – Vice President-Organizational Development

John Hamm – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Report and Company Update. This call is being recorded at company’s request and will be archived on its website for one year from today’s date.

I would now like to turn it over to Molly Aggas, Account Supervisor at the Dalton Agency, who handles Cumberland’s Communications. Molly, please go ahead.

Molly Aggas

Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. This afternoon, Cumberland issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and annual financial results with the year ending December 31, 2024. The release also provided an operational update including key recent developments. The release, which includes the related financial tables, can be found on the company’s website at www.cumberlandpharma.com. Management will share an overview of those financial results during today’s call. They’ll also provide an overall company update, including a discussion of Cumberland’s brands, pipeline and partners. Participating in today’s call are A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland’s Chief Executive Officer; Todd Anthony, Vice President, Organizational Development; and John Hamm, Chief Financial Officer.

Please keep in mind that their discussions may include some forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Reform Act. Those statements reflect the company’s current views and expectations concerning future events and may involve risks as well as uncertainties. There are many factors that could affect Cumberland’s future results, including natural disasters, economic downturns, public health epidemics, international conflicts, trade restrictions and others that are beyond the company’s control.

Those issues are described under the caption, Risk Factors, in Cumberland’s Form 10-K and