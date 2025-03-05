Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 4, 2025 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Armstrong - Co-Founder & CEO

Alesia Haas - CFO

All right. Brian, Alesia, we're thrilled to have you back. Your industry is always in the news here. Your industry is always going through it one season or another. But in this case, maybe it is different. The transition from '24 to '25 marks a landmark change in policy in the political environment on the crypto front. We may be hearing more about a crypto reserve this evening from President Trump.

So talk about what you're facing now and how it impacts your priorities, please.

Brian Armstrong

Yes. Well, it's great to be here. And we're really in a golden age for crypto at this point. We've just recently won our case against the SEC, which was a huge legal precedent for the industry to be built here in America. We have the most pro-crypto Congress ever, which is moving with a sense of urgency towards getting legislation passed, which I think could be a huge unlock in bringing new pools of capital. And this is all tying a little bit into our priorities for 2025.