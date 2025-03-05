OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Trip Taylor - Gilmartin Group, IR

David Bailey - President and CEO

Fred Hite - Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Rick Wise - Stifel

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Joseph Conway - Needham & Company

Operator

Hello. And welcome to OrthoPediatrics Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today’s call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Trip Taylor from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments. Please go ahead.

Trip Taylor

Thank you for joining today’s call. With me from the company are David Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fred Hite, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company’s remarks include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, and the company’s actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the company’s upcoming annual report on Form 10-K, which will be filed with the SEC on March 5, 2025.

During the call today, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are supplemental measures of performance. The company believes these measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating its operations period-over-period.

For each non-GAAP financial measure referenced on this call, the company has included a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most