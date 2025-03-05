Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Willa McManmon - Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Bay - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Zilis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

David Paige - RBC Capital Markets

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Ingram Micro Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Willa McManmon, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Willa McManmon

Thank you, operator. I'm here today with Paul Bay, Ingram Micro's CEO; and Michael Zilis, our CFO.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, let me remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and predictions, estimates, projections or other statements about future events, statements about our strategy, demand plans and positioning, growth, cash flow, capital allocation and stockholder returns as well as our expectations for future fiscal periods.

Actual results may differ materially from those mentioned in these forward-looking statements because of risks and uncertainties discussed in today' earnings release and in our filings with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results are included in our earnings press release and the related Form 8-K available on the SEC's website