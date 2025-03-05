The Two Option ETFs That I'd Buy And Hold Forever

Mar. 05, 2025 7:00 AM ET, , , , , , 7 Comments
The Gaming Dividend
5.2K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Achieving alpha can be done with less risk by focusing on these two dividend-paying option ETFs. These index-linked ETFs avoid speculation.
  • JEPQ and GPIX are recommended as core positions due to their income generation and resilience during market declines, despite capping upside potential.
  • Option ETFs benefit from market volatility by collecting higher premiums, which are distributed as dividends, making them ideal in current uncertain markets.
  • Use JEPQ and GPIX as complementary funds within a diversified portfolio to offset market declines and generate consistent income.
  • These ETFs reduce the overall risk profile since they are linked to underlying indexes and actually hold shares in the equities they write options against.

Standing bundles of cash

PM Images

Seeking Alpha With Dividends

Many investors are always on the pursuit of seeking alpha in the market. They chase the trendiest growth stocks or throw cash at speculative bets that have a high risk / reward potential. I've never felt comfortable

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend
5.2K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.You can read more of my work here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQM, GPIX, JEPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
JEPQ--
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
QQQM--
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News