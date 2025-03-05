CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Maria Riley - VP, IR

George Kurtz - CEO & Founder

Burt Podbere - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Joel Fishbein - Truist Securities

Matt Hedberg - RBC

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Operator

Hello, and welcome to CrowdStrike's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Maria Riley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Maria, please go ahead.

Maria Riley

Good afternoon, and thank you for your participation today. With me on the call are George Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CrowdStrike; and Burt Podbere, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to note that certain statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts, including those regarding our future plans, objectives, growth, including projections, and expected performance, including our outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2026 and any assumptions for fiscal periods beyond that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this call.

While we believe any forward-looking statements we make are reasonable, actual results could differ materially because the statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake and expressly disclaim