Kyndryl: An Exciting Future, But Not The Best Time To Buy

Mar. 04, 2025 11:29 PM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) StockKD
The Alpha Sieve
4.28K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The Kyndryl stock has surged by 82% over 13 months, outperforming other mid-caps and software services stocks by 5-6x on average.
  • We pick out a few reasons why Kyndryl is seeing strong interest despite a declining revenue backdrop.
  • We are enthused by KD's capabilities in growing its backlog, leveraging its partnerships, pursuing more profitable contracts, and also the sturdy outlook for cash generation and shareholder returns.
  • Relative to history, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple looks pricey, while the charts suggest a fresh long position now may not be too ideal.

Close-up of co-workers standing at desk with laptop and talking

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sturdy Returns And Bucking The Post-Spin Narrative

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), a behemoth in rendering IT infrastructure services work for global enterprises, has turned out to be a very bountiful vehicle for

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.28K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News