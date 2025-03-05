Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 4, 2025 7:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Libor Michalek - President

Conference Call Participants

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

James Faucette

Good. Thank you everybody for joining us today. Really excited to be able to chat with Affirm this afternoon, to wrap up Day 2 of the 2025, Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. Very pleased to have Libor, President of Affirm here. But before we get started on our Q&A, I do have to read this disclosure.

Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. So let's start. Just get into it Libor, great to have you here at our TMT conference. I got a whole list of questions. We got 35 minutes. I got about 2.5 hours, worth of questions. Hope we go over, apologies.

But before we kind of launch into the specifics, for those of the people that are either here in the room, or listening on the webcast that aren't as familiar with your business, can you provide a quick overview of Affirm, what you do for your customers, and maybe how you distinguish yourself in the landscape?

Libor Michalek

Sure. So Affirm is the NPL provider providing purchase financing online? We at this point trailing 12 months, have done $31 billion in volume, 337,000 merchant partners, 21 million active users. And so, we continue to grow that quite healthily. We're really pleased with the growth, and the performance we've delivered. We primarily operate in the U.S.

We started operating in Canada, a number of years ago, and just launched in the U.K. in November. As we continue to expand internationally. The primary value proposition for the consumer and the merchant, is obviously point-of-sale financing. From