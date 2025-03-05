Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nareg Sagherian - VP and Head of Global IR and Corporate Communications

David Moatazedi - President and CEO

Rui Avelar - Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D

Sandra Beaver - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Annabel Samimy - Stifel

Gangireddy Madhumitha - Stryker

Navann Ty - BNP Paribas

Doug Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Evolus Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded and webcast live. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nareg Sagherian, Vice President and Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Nareg Sagherian

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call to review Evolus' fourth quarter 2024 financial results. Our fourth quarter and full year 2024 press release is now on our website at evolus.com. With me today are David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rui Avelar, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D'; and Sandra Beaver, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to the risks and uncertainties outlined in our earnings press release and SEC filings.

These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Additionally, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for our GAAP results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings release. As a reminder, our earnings