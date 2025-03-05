The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 4, 2025 6:20 PM ET

Ben Swinburne

Good afternoon everybody. Great to see you. I'm Ben Swinburne, Morgan Stanley's Media Analyst. And we are extremely excited to welcome to the conference for the first time, Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment at the Walt Disney Company. Dana, thank you so much for being here.

Dana Walden

Yes, thank you, Ben. I'm happy to be here.

Ben Swinburne

o maybe just to start us off before we get into some of the questions around the business, probably helpful for the audience to talk a little bit about how Disney Entertainment is organized, sort of how you and Alan kind of manage the vast portfolio of Disney's assets.

Dana Walden

Sure. As you know, when Bob came back to Disney, the first thing he did was restructure the company. And we're set up in a very clean structure, three segments. And Josh D'Amaro runs Parks and Experiences, Disney Experiences. Jimmy Pitaro runs ESPN. And then as you said, Alan Bergman and I are partners overseeing Disney Entertainment. And the way we split our responsibility is pretty clean. Alan oversees our Film Studios and Branded Series. I oversee Global Television. And then together we oversee Disney+ and Hulu, inclusive of ad sales, technology, and platform distribution. And Bob was very purposeful in this structure. He really restored the authority in our company, especially in Disney Entertainment to creative executives who had owned P&Ls for a long time, but understand how to create stories at scale. And as Bob likes to say, he