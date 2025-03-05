Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Call March 4, 2025 7:50 PM ET

Ronald Kisling - Chief Financial Officer

Kip Compton - Chief Product Officer

Q - Unidentified Analyst

With that, why don't we do just sort of level set in terms of where we are in terms of the state of the business. You recently reported in Q4, which was a better level of execution. You guided 2025 revenue ahead of consensus, also positive. That said, this year, growth has fallen into the low-single digits. Can you give us a sense of where you believe the team executed well this year? And where do you think you're looking for in terms of areas of improvement going into 2025?

Ronald Kisling

Yes. I mean I think there's a couple of areas where we saw execution really improve as we got in the second half, particularly around our go-to-market motion. We brought in a new Chief Revenue Officer mid-year. And over the course of 2024, Scott built out his leadership team and made a number of changes just in terms of our go-to-market effort. And we started to see some of the benefits of that with new enterprise customer adds in Q4, strengthening pipeline and increased bookings relative to the outlook for 2025. Additionally, we made a lot of progress on the product side. I'll let Kip talk a little bit about that. But I think that allows us to enter 2025 with a much stronger product portfolio and better platform integration.

Kip Compton

Yes, absolutely. We focused a lot