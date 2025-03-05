Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Presents at KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit (Transcript)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit March 4, 2025 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Spice - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Leshock - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Leshock

So much for being here. My name is Mike Leshock, and I cover aerospace and defense at KeyBanc with a focus on Space Technologies. And we're very excited to have with us today Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer of Rocket Lab, to kick off the Space Tech portion of the conference.

So Adam, thank you so much for being here.

Adam Spice

Thanks for having me.

Michael Leshock

So before we get into the details, I was hoping you could start off with a brief overview of the two segments, Launch Services and Space Systems, and then ultimately, what's the long term vision for Rocket Lab.

Adam Spice

Sure. So a lot of people understand that Rocket Lab is a launch company, kind of goes with the name. But a lot of people don't realize that 70% of our revenue comes from non-launch related activities, so the space systems side of our business.

And so to kind of think about the two portions, the two segments, launch again represents about 30%. It's been entirely driven by our Electron launch vehicle, which is the most frequently launched U.S. vehicle behind the Falcon 9. We've had 60 launches. We've got our 61st scheduled for, I believe, the 10th. That'll be the third for the quarter so far. And we have, of course, the most exciting for us going on this year, I think, is bringing our Neutron launch vehicle to market, which is our medium lift launcher to compete directly with the Falcon 9. That can deliver 13 ton to low Earth orbit. It's a reusable launch vehicle, so very much designed to meet the constellation deployment needs of current operators.