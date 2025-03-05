abrdn plc (SLFPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 03:30 January 1, 0000 4:50 AM ET
abrdn plc (OTCPK:SLFPF)
Q4 2024 Earnings Call
March 4, 2025 03:30 ET
Company Participants
Jason Windsor - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Jenkins - Interim Chief Financial Officer
Richard Wilson - Chief Operating Officer
Xavier Meyer - Chief Executive Officer, Investments
Conference Call Participants
Nicholas Herman - Citi
Hubert Lam - Bank of America
Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan
Mike Werner - UBS
Charles Bendit - Redburn Atlantic
Andrew Crean - Autonomous
Dave McCann - Deutsche Numis
Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Gregory Simpson - BNP Paribas
Jason Windsor
Right. Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. Lovely to see you all. Welcome to our presentation. Today, I’m joined by Ian Jenkins, our Interim CFO. And on the front row, are all the members of my senior leadership team.
So look, before I start, just one change that you will no doubt have noticed this morning, that we’re changing the name to aberdeen group plc, with the name written out in full. For me, this was a pragmatic and simple decision, allowing us simply to demonstrate our pride in the name and the brand aberdeen, and make the most of it in the marketplace. And we also have the name interactive investor. We’ve got two principal brands, and that’s how we will be out marketing ourselves going forward this year.
So enough on that, I’ll now just turn to the presentation. So I’ll start with the key points, and then I’ll hand over to Ian, of course to take us through a little bit more detail on the ‘24 results. I’ll then give you an update on our strategy and targets and the path forward for the group. And of course, then we’re up to Q&A.
So let me start just with
