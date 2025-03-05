After surpassing the 6100 points mark for the first time in history, the S&P 500 retreated due to concerns over inflation and interest rates. In addition, the broader tech selloff, mainly attributed to software, hardware and semiconductor industries, has been contributing to investor fear. Furthermore, with
DGRW Is A Solid ETF, But DVY Appears Better For Healthy Risk-Adjusted Returns
Summary
- The S&P 500 retreated due to inflation and interest rate concerns, with tech selloffs and high valuations adding to investor fear.
- WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF is downgraded to hold due to its tech exposure, while iShares Select Dividend ETF is rated strong buy.
- DVY offers solid share price momentum, hefty dividend yield, and healthy liquidity, with strong performance from utilities and financials sectors.
- Reducing portfolio risk with defensive ETFs like DVY is smart in extreme fear markets, while DGRW suits moderate risk tolerance for tech-driven rallies.
