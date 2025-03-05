Value stocks have gotten off to a hot start in 2025. The Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) is up 5.5% through the first trading day of March, outpacing the S&P 500's return. VTV also beats a pair of popular
COWZ: Recent Underperformance And Heavy Energy Exposure Make It A 'Hold'
Summary
- Value stocks are performing well in 2025, with Vanguard Value ETF up 5.5%, outpacing the S&P 500 and other funds.
- Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has underperformed since 2024, lagging behind VFLO, VTV, and SPY, with Energy sector weakness being a key factor.
- COWZ has a high 23% allocation to Energy, which needs momentum improvement; the Health Care sector in VFLO is currently more favorable.
- I maintain a hold rating on COWZ due to its recent underperformance and heavy Energy exposure, favoring VFLO for its Health Care tilt.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.