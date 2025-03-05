I have used USD as the currency in the article, but the company stock is denominated in Swedish Krone (SEK) and the company report in EUR

Background as a qualified accountant and then worked 6 years for a family office running the alternatives investment platform. Now focused on generalist research in value/contrarian strategies looking for listed businesses to hold for the long-term. Motivation is to share ideas with other like-minded investors interested in similar strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.