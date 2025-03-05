Evolution AB - A Good Stock To Put Chips Down For

Richard Edkins
54 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Evolution AB dominates the live online casino market with a 60-70% share, leveraging scale economies and high-quality execution to maintain superior margins and profitability.
  • The company boasts a strong balance sheet with $830 million in cash, no long-term debt, and significant operational leverage due to minimal marginal costs.
  • Regulatory concerns are overblown; the market's fear of unregulated revenue is an opportunity, not a risk, given the likely shift to regulated environments.
  • Evolution AB’s intrinsic value is estimated at $27.56 billion, offering a 75% margin of safety compared to its current market value, making it an attractive investment.

Playing Online Casino Game

SolStock

I have used USD as the currency in the article, but the company stock is denominated in Swedish Krone (SEK) and the company report in EUR

Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) (OTCPK:EVGGF) is a Swedish B2B company

This article was written by

Richard Edkins
54 Followers
Background as a qualified accountant and then worked 6 years for a family office running the alternatives investment platform. Now focused on generalist research in value/contrarian strategies looking for listed businesses to hold for the long-term. Motivation is to share ideas with other like-minded investors interested in similar strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EVVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVVTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVVTY
--
EVGGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News