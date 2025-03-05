Shares of the Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) have had a volatile year as the company has faced challenges within its asset management unit but aggressively returned capital to shareholders. Shares now sit near a 52-week high, given guidance for
Principal Financial: Capital Returns Appear Priced In
Summary
- Principal Financial Group's stock has surged 20%, outperforming the market, driven by better earnings and strong capital returns.
- Q4 earnings beat expectations, with a 16% increase, though private investment returns remain subdued due to high rates impacting real estate valuations.
- Investment Management and Benefits and Protection units show strong performance, with disciplined cost controls and solid underwriting results supporting margins.
- Capital returns are solid, with a $1.4-$1.7 billion target for 2025, but current stock valuation suggests limited upside, justifying a "hold" rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.