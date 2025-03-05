The initial surge of optimism in the stock market following Trump's election has faded. Business and consumer confidence, which soared due to reduced tax uncertainty and hopes for a strong economy, is now being replaced by concerns over tariffs and government job
The End Of The Post-Election Honeymoon - Here's What Comes Next
Summary
- The initial surge of optimism in the stock market following Trump’s election has faded.
- Given the current panic-driven sentiment, we believe the market is nearing a short-term bottom.
- In addition to market volatility, federal job cuts could exacerbate economic weakness.
- Trump’s first term saw increased volatility, and his second term is likely to be even more turbulent.
Chris graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He joined Financial Sense® Wealth Management in 2005 and is their current Chief Investment Officer. He is currently pursuing the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. His professional designations include FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law Exam. He contributes articles and Market Observations to Financial Sense and members of the trading staff.