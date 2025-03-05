Space Pioneer At A Discount: The Cautious Case For Rocket Lab Now

Nicholas Thomas
Summary

  • RKLB has corrected 33% since my original analysis, now trading at $18.73 within my fair value range of $16-18, offering a more balanced risk-reward profile.
  • Q4 revenues surged 121% year-over-year to $132.4M, with Space Systems now contributing 65% of revenue, while gross margins improved to 34%.
  • Despite promising growth, operating losses of $51.5M and continued R&D investment in Neutron highlight the long path to profitability.
  • Neutron rocket development, targeting 2025 launch, remains the critical catalyst that could transform RKLB's economics with 7x higher revenue per launch.
  • At 21x sales (down from 40x), the valuation now better balances growth potential against execution risks, making RKLB a cautious buy for long-term space investors.

Spaceship piloted by astronauts in the orbit of planet Earth with bright stars. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

aapsky

Where We Stand Today

At the end of February, when Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was trading in the $28-30 range, I wrote an evaluation in which I called the stock overpriced based on the growth trajectory and

Trader with a keen focus on strategic analysis and trading psychology. Combines hands-on trading experience with thoughtful content creation to share insights about financial markets."The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing." - Albert Einstein

