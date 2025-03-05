Space Pioneer At A Discount: The Cautious Case For Rocket Lab Now
Summary
- RKLB has corrected 33% since my original analysis, now trading at $18.73 within my fair value range of $16-18, offering a more balanced risk-reward profile.
- Q4 revenues surged 121% year-over-year to $132.4M, with Space Systems now contributing 65% of revenue, while gross margins improved to 34%.
- Despite promising growth, operating losses of $51.5M and continued R&D investment in Neutron highlight the long path to profitability.
- Neutron rocket development, targeting 2025 launch, remains the critical catalyst that could transform RKLB's economics with 7x higher revenue per launch.
- At 21x sales (down from 40x), the valuation now better balances growth potential against execution risks, making RKLB a cautious buy for long-term space investors.
