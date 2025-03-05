Kayne Anderson BDC: Still Under The Radar, Still My Top 1 BDC
Summary
- I issued a bullish thesis on Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. in October 2024, making it my largest BDC holding.
- KBDC now consumes ~25% of my BDC portfolio, which I constructed for transparency and easy tracking for Seeking Alpha readers.
- Despite a recent dip post-Q4 2024 earnings (really driven by sector-wide decrease), KBDC's performance has been solid, aligning with the broader BDC market.
- I expect KBDC to eventually deliver superior returns to the BDC index, with more potential to outperform starting from Q3, 2025.
