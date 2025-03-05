Central banks continued their strong interest for gold in January with reported net purchases of 18t. The sustained buying highlights the strategic importance of gold in official reserves, particularly as central banks navigate heightened geopolitical risks.
Central Banks Stay Bullish On Bullion In January
Summary
- Central banks reported 18t of net purchases at the start of 2025.
- Emerging market central banks remain at the forefront of net buying, with Uzbekistan, China and Kazakhstan the top three buyers.
- Poland and India also continue to accumulate gold reserves 2025 – both central banks added 3t to their respective reserves in January.
